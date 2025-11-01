CAS urges graduates to stay ready for emerging threats

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has charged newly graduated regiment personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to remain vigilant and committed to defending the nation as the Service continues to upscale its capabilities to counter emerging security threats.

He urged the graduands to intensify efforts toward protecting national assets and enhancing civilian safety amid Nigeria’s increasingly complex security environment.

The CAS gave the charge during the combined graduation ceremony of the Basic Regiment Officers Course 20/2025 and the Basic Regiment Airmen/Airwomen Course 33/2025, held at the Regiment Training Centre (RTC), Kaduna. A total of 483 personnel—34 officers and 449 airmen/airwomen—successfully completed their training.

Represented by the Air Officer Commanding, Air Training Command, Air Vice Marshal Ahmed Dari, the CAS reaffirmed NAF’s resolve to confront insurgency, banditry, and other internal security threats through strengthened capacity-building and improved operational readiness.

He highlighted the importance of securing critical air assets and adapting to new dimensions of warfare driven by militancy, terrorism, and rising criminalities that continue to challenge national resilience.

“Accordingly, we are revitalizing capabilities, developing new ones, and adapting processes to meet emerging security demands,” he said.

Describing the modern battlespace as increasingly complex and unpredictable, he restated his commitment to repositioning the Nigerian Air Force as a combat-ready and adaptive force. He pledged continued investment in training and force protection to ensure NAF remains decisive in current and future operations.

According to him, a sustainable and effective Air Force must be built on disciplined personnel who possess both technical competence and the moral strength to defend Nigeria’s sovereignty at all times.

Air Marshal Aneke commended the Commandant, staff, and instructors of the RTC for their dedication to grooming the next generation of airpower defenders, assuring them of his unwavering support for the Regiment’s training drive.

The newly graduated personnel also completed specialized training in Force Protection in Complex Air-Ground Environments, preparing them for real-world operations. Their proficiency was showcased through demonstrations of Krav Maga combat techniques, precision skill-at-arms drills, and rappelling exercises, reflecting enhanced operational readiness.

Commending the graduands for their discipline and dedication, the CAS urged them to uphold NAF’s core values of loyalty, honesty, courage, and discipline as they assume new responsibilities.

“Protect all Nigerians and avoid any act that could tarnish the image of our great Service,” he charged.

Earlier, the Commandant of the RTC, Air Commodore C.O. Olayera, thanked NAF leadership for its commitment to building a capable and professional Regiment. He noted that the knowledge and discipline gained by the new graduates will significantly strengthen NAF’s capacity to defend critical assets and support joint operations aimed at restoring peace and stability across the country.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including the Air Officer Commanding, Ground Training Command, Air Vice Marshal A.A. Shinkafi; representatives of the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Nigerian Army; the Commandant, Nigerian Air Force School of Infantry; Director of Regiment, Air Commodore S.S. Lazarus; other NAF commanders within Kaduna; and Air Commodore Adagboyi (rtd), former DOREGT.

The Nigerian Air Force reaffirmed its commitment to inter-agency cooperation and synergy with other security services in the collective fight against terrorism, insurgency, and criminality, while remaining steadfast in its duty to protect the nation and uphold democratic values.