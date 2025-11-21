CAN condemns abduction of pupils, teachers in Niger

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger has condemned the attack on St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area.

Chairman of CAN in Niger, Rev. Bulus Yohanna, disclosed this in a statement issued in Minna and made available to newsmen on Friday.

Yohanna stated that the association was disturbed by the attack and the abduction of pupils, students, teachers and a security guard by the assailants.

He added that the gunmen invaded the schools between 1am and 3am and shot the security guard before abducting their victims.

The chairman, who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, described the attack as “distressing and unacceptable”.

He expressed concern over the safety of the abducted victims and the trauma faced by their families.

He added that CAN was working closely with security agencies, community leaders and government authorities to support ongoing rescue efforts.

Yohanna appealed to the residents to remain calm and cooperate with security operatives.

He also urged Christians and other Nigerians to pray for the safe and quick return of all those abducted.

He affirmed the association’s commitment to advocating for the protection of children and improving security around schools.

“May the Lord grant quick release to those abducted and continue to protect His people from all dangers,” the CAN boss said. (NAN)