Calls for Amupitan’s removal misguided, says Arewa Youth Group

INEC Chair, INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitah

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Youth Alliance for Religious Harmony has expressed concern over calls for the removal or resignation of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, describing the demands as unnecessary and potentially distracting.

At a press conference on Saturday at the Arewa House in Kaduna, the group said attempts to pressure Amupitan out of office were “ill-advised” and amounted to politicising an academic opinion he expressed years ago while lecturing at the university.

Reading the statement, the Alliance’s Chairman, Elder Joseph Fain Chori, noted that the North is currently dealing with significant socio-economic and security challenges and urged stakeholders to avoid actions that could deepen ethnic or religious divisions.

“It is important that issues of national importance are approached responsibly. We must guard against allowing misunderstandings to escalate into sentiments that create tension,” he said.

Chori encouraged Nigerians to focus on strengthening institutions responsible for electoral integrity rather than personalising debates around individuals. He commended INEC for what he described as the transparent conduct of the recently concluded Anambra governorship election.

According to him, the emergence of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate demonstrated that Nigeria’s electoral process remains competitive and open to diverse outcomes.

“The result has encouraged many political actors and reinforced confidence in the possibility of credible elections,” he said.

The group argued that removing Amupitan shortly after supervising an election that received positive feedback would be counterproductive and could create unnecessary instability within the electoral system.

It urged northern leaders and Nigerians across political lines to support INEC as preparations begin for the 2027 general elections.

Also speaking, Co-Chairman Comrade Abbas Mohammed Aminu said northern youths remain committed to supporting efforts aimed at strengthening credible electoral processes.

According to him, the views calling for Amupitan’s removal do not reflect the broader opinion of young people in the North.

“We believe INEC should be given the space it needs to carry out its mandate effectively,” he said.