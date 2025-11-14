CAF WC Playoff: DR Congo defeat Cameroon 1-0, to face Nigeria in final

DR Congo booked their place in the CAF World Cup qualifying play-off final after a narrow 1-0 victory over Cameroon on Thursday.

In a tightly contested match, both sides created chances but struggled to find a breakthrough until Chancel Mbemba produced a decisive moment late in the second half.

The veteran defender reacted quickest inside the box, firing home to seal a crucial win for the Leopards.

Cameroon pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages but DR Congo held firm, displaying discipline and composure to see out the result.

With the victory, DR Congo now advance to face Nigeria in the final stage of the CAF play-offs — a fixture that will determine who progresses to the inter-confederation play-offs for a chance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.