Buratai, Gambari, others to discuss nat’l security

LAGOS — AMIDST escalating issues within the nation’s security architecture, the Institute of Security Nigeria, ISN, has concluded plans to host its 18th international conference in Lagos, with top political office holders, security chieftains, diplomats, traditional rulers, academia and media practitioners in attendance.

The conference, with the theme ‘Expanding frontiers of innovations in security enhancement and nation building in Nigeria,’ will be attended by former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd); Elder Statesman and former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Maj. Gen. Olu Bajowa (retd); Nigeria’s Former Permanent Representative in the United Nations, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, among others.

The Deputy President and Chief Executive Officer of ISN, Mr Adebayo Akinade, in a statement, said: “Nigeria’s security renewal hinges on innovation, anchored in law, oversight, ethics and human security.

“Technology without governance is insufficient. Governance without capacity is ineffective. Collaboration between federal, state, local governments, communities and the private sector must be systematic and not episodic. With sustained political will and professional leadership, reforms are achievable within a relatively short period and will deliver measurable improvements in safety, confidence and national development.”