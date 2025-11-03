Bump and Binky, Goddard School of Sienna partner to tackle childbirth infections in Nigeria

Bump and Binky Foundation, in collaboration with the Goddard School of Sienna, has vowed commitment to reducing infection-related complications during childbirth through the use of sterile delivery kits, structured data collection, and evidence-based follow-up.

The pilot phase in Ogun State will generate data-driven insights that help identify trends, guide training standards, and support evidence-based planning, forming the foundation for a scalable framework that can strengthen healthcare delivery across multiple regions

Leader of Bump and Binky Foundation, Dr. Itohan Unoarumhi, in a statement, said this part of the organisation’s programmes which combine medical knowledge, local partnership and measurable data to strengthen clinics, equip healthcare workers, and support mothers before, during and after childbirth.

Unoarumhi, a global health professional and maternal-health advocate, stated that by partnering with Goddard School of Sienna, led by owner Mrs Manpreet H, it would foster empathy, curiosity and community among its learners and families.

She said: “This partnership reflects a shared belief that it takes a village to nurture life, and that the village can be global, connecting families in Texas to mothers and newborns in Nigeria through shared purpose and compassion.

“The Safe Birth Project is Bump & Binky’s flagship initiative to reduce infection-related complications during childbirth through sterile delivery kits, structured data collection, and evidence-based follow-up.

“Each Safe Birth Kit includes sterile gloves, antiseptic solution, cord clamps, and protective drapes, essential supplies that reduce infection risk for mothers and newborns.

“But the project’s real strength lies in its data-driven design. Every participating clinic tracks deliveries, kit use, and outcomes using standardized tools. This information is analyzed to measure progress, identify gaps, and guide future training or resource allocation.

“The process creates a closed-loop model where data continually informs improvement. The pilot phase in Ogun State, Nigeria will generate insights that guide policy decisions and training standards, forming the foundation for a scalable framework that can strengthen healthcare delivery across multiple regions.

“Over time, this model aims to move from disposable supplies to sustainable equipment, such as autoclaves, for clinics that demonstrate consistent improvement and accountability.

“Equip participating clinics in Ogun State with sterile Safe Birth Kits. Collect and analyse delivery data to track outcomes and guide training needs.

“Use findings to make data-driven decisions that inform maternal-health planning.

Engage the Goddard School community in a meaningful global partnership linking education, empathy, and evidence-based impact.

“This collaboration shows how shared purpose can unite communities across continents. It connects a school family in the United States with healthcare providers in Nigeria, grounded in a common belief that every mother deserves a safe birth.

“The partnership illustrates how data, compassion, and collaboration can drive sustainable progress, using real evidence to improve care at the community level while building models that can strengthen national systems. It takes a village to save a life, and sometimes, that village spans the world.”