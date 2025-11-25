Bring fresh ideas, vigour to govt operations, Aiyedatiwa tells new SAs, others

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state, has swore in newly appointed and reappointed Special Advisers and the Director-General of the Performance and Projects Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU).

Aiyedatiwa also formally inaugurated the new Chairman and members of the Ondo State Law Commission.

Speaking the governor described the occasion as “a solemn affirmation of our commitment to people-centred leadership, efficient governance and public service driven by integrity.”

He emphasised that governance is not about the preservation of power but the selfless deployment of authority for the advancement of human dignity, describing the event as a reaffirmation of the administration’s social contract with the people of Ondo State.

“The appointments being formalised today are the product of careful consideration, rigorous and merit-based evaluation.

“They embody our strategic intent to sustain a team of tested professionals and patriotic citizens whose competence and character will continue to enrich good governance and the delivery of dividends of good governance in our Sunshine State”, he said.

He noted that while some appointees return to familiar responsibilities through outstanding performance, others are new entrants expected to bring fresh ideas, perspectives and vigour to government operations.

The Special Advisers sworn in included Hon. Olugbenga Omole (Transport), Comrade Gani Mohammed (Special Duties and Strategy), Allen Sowore (Communication and Strategy), Dr. Summy Smart Francis (Entrepreneurship & Innovation), Dr. Tunji Rhema (Environment), Mrs. Kikelomo Ikuomola (Public Affairs & Intergovernmental Relations), Engr Wale Aladenusi (Marine & Blue Economy), Hon. Kolawole Babatunde (Legislative and Party Affairs), and Hon. Igbekele Akinrinwa (Local Government Affairs).

Aiyedatiwa charged the Special Advisers to approach their roles with humility, diligence and a keen sense of responsibility, stressing that their offices were not merely positions of proximity to power but opportunities to shape policies, provide sound counsel, and ensure coherence in programme implementation across Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Speaking on the responsibilities of the newly appointed Director-General, PPIMU, the Governor highlighted the technical and ethical demands of the office, including standardised project monitoring, reporting, judicious use of resources, fiscal responsibility and coordination across government to deliver the “OUR EASE” agenda efficiently, with focus on time, cost, quality and flexibility.

Aiyedatiwa also inaugurated the Ondo State Law Commission, appointing Mr. Femi Okunjemiruwa Esq. as Chairman, alongside members Olufemi Mayor Omosua Esq. (North), Raymond Olaleye Ogunmoyero Esq. (Central), Oladehingbe Sunday Esq. (Central) and Tope Olajube Esq. (North).

He tasked the Commission to review and reform the State’s legal framework to make it more just, effective and adaptable to society’s evolving needs, expressing confidence that their experience, integrity, patriotism and professional outlook would positively influence legislation in Ondo State.

The Governor reiterated that public office is a sacred duty, not a privilege for self-enrichment.

“The applause that greets your appointment today must be matched by the applause that greets your performance tomorrow.

“We will note efforts, but we value results more. Let your work be your loudest testimony,” he said, urging appointees to approach all tasks with intellectual curiosity, urgency and consciousness of posterity.

He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to progressive ideals, equity, efficiency and empowerment, highlighting achievements in agriculture, food security, education, urban renewal, economic growth, rural access and security.

The governor said these initiatives continue to position Ondo State as an investment destination and pave the way for an industrialised State.

Responding on behalf of the new appointees, Special Adviser on Transport, Olugbenga Omole, appreciated the governor for deeming them worthy.

Omole assured the governor of their loyalty and commitment to the State, promising to make new ground and impact that will spread to the nooks and crannies of the State in years to come.