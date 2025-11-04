Brig Gen Samaila Uba takes over as Director of Defence Information

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — Brigadier General Samaila Mohammed Uba has assumed duty as the new Director of Defence Information following the recent reorganisation in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He took over from Brigadier General Tukur Gusau at a brief handover ceremony held at the Defence Headquarters on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

In his remarks, Brig Gen Uba pledged to anchor his leadership on four strategic priorities: unity of purpose, timeliness and transparency, digital innovation, and enhanced media collaboration. He commended his predecessor for his “modest achievements” and wished him success in his future endeavours.

Born on July 1, 1968, in Tudun Wada, Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State, Uba began his military career at the Nigerian Defence Academy as a member of Short Service Combatant Course 30. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant on March 13, 1993, and initially posted to the Directorate of Army Public Relations before being redeployed to the Infantry Corps.

A seasoned officer and scholar, Brig Gen Uba holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from Bayero University, Kano (1990), a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (2009), and a Master’s degree in Strategic and Development Studies from the Bangladesh University of Professionals (2019).

He has attended key military courses, including the Senior Staff Course at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College and the National Defence Course in Bangladesh.

Over the course of his career, Uba has held several command, staff, and instructional appointments, including Commander of 401 Special Forces Brigade in Borno State, where he was credited with curtailing ISWAP/JAS terrorist activities and strengthening civil-military relations. He also served as Public Relations Officer to a former Chief of Army Staff and contingent PRO for Nigeria’s UN peacekeeping mission in Rwanda.

He has taught at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, and was seconded to the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College as the Defence Headquarters Training Team Leader. He later served as Deputy Director Peacekeeping Operations and Director Personnel Services at Army Headquarters. Until his latest appointment, he was the Director of Joint Studies at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.

Brig Gen Uba has received numerous awards and medals, including the Grand Service Star, Distinguished Service Star, Field Command Medal, Passed Staff Course (Dagger), and the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Award.

He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management, the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, and an associate of the Nigerian Society of International Affairs.

He is married with children and enjoys playing squash and reading in his leisure time.