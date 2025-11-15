Legal luminary, Albert Akpomudje, crowned 14th Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom

Olorogun Philip Korobor Atuduhor crowns Albert Akpomudje SAN as Eyanvwien-Alaka I.

By Akpokona Omafuaire

In a historic ceremony held at Eyanvien Hall at Otorere, the ancient Olomu Kingdom of Ughelli South Local Government Area today witnessed the coronation of HRM Albert Akpomudje, SAN, as Eyanvwien-Alaka 1, as the 14th Ohworode of the kingdom.

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Akpomudje was crowned by Olorogun Philip Korobor Atuduhor, the Okpako r’ Illorogun (Oldest Chief) of Olomu kingdom at 9.56am and was consecrated by Archbishop of Bendel Province, Dr. Cyril Odotemu, which was followed by a 21 cannon shots.

The symbolism of the title of Eyanwien-Alaka 1 is occasioned by the fact that Eyanvwien was the first son of Alaka, a Co-founder of Olomu Kingdom.

Immediately after the crowning, the monarch was escorted in a long motorcade to Eyanvien Hall at Oviri Olomu, headquarters of Eyanvien Ruling House where he was received with 14 cannon shots symbolizing the 14th Ohworode of Olomu kingdom.

The motorcade thereafter headed to his palatial palace at Akperhe Olomu for a lavish reception.

The event followed the rotational succession arrangement among Olomu’s three ruling houses and marks a new chapter in the kingdom’s leadership.

With the passing of his predecessor, Akpomudje was formally installed amid traditional rites, drumming, and community celebration.

In his address, the new monarch pledged to uphold peace, tradition and development for the people of Olomu, while promising to work in harmony with the traditional council and younger generations.

The installation, attended by government officials, community leaders and dignitaries, underscores the enduring strength of the kingdom’s cultural heritage and its role in regional unity.

Vanguard News