Breaking: Gov Diri finally defects to APC [Photos]

By Emem Idio

Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, is abuzz as members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, formally welcome the state’s Governor, Senator Douye Diri, and his supporters to the party.

Thousands of supporters of the APC and Diri, dressed in white t-shirts and colourful attire from all eight local government areas, had started trooping into the state capital as early as 8 am in the morning, defying the early morning downpour.,

Other supporters were seen signing and drumming along some major streets of the state capital.

As of 10am, the 5,000-capacity Samson Siasia Stadium has been full to capacity, with the crowd continuing to throng inside, prompting security operatives to stop further entry due to fear of a stampede.

Diri, who resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, over a fortnight ago, formally puts speculation to rest by joining the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Already, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, the Governor of Delta State, Elder Sheriff Oborevwori, and his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the Governor of Ondo State, Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, Minister of Regional Development, Engineering Abubakar Momoh, have arrived at the state capital for the event.

Vanguard News