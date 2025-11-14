DSS recaptures mastermind of Kogi Deeper Life Church attack

Abdulazeez Obadaki

By Soni Daniel, Editor, Northern Region

The Department of State Services on Saturday confirmed the recapture of a top commander of the Ansari terrorist group, Abdulazeez Obadaki, who is believed to have masterminded the August 7, 2012 mass shooting of Christian worshippers at a Deeper Life Bible Church, near Okene, in Kogi State.

The brutal church assault claimed the lives no fewer than 19 worshippers, including the pastor while many others were left with varying degrees of injuries after three men armed with AK-47 rifles stormed the church and opened fire on the worshippers.

As if that was not enough the attackers led by Obadaki, later raided five commercial banks in Uromi, Edo State and made away with a huge quantity of cash.

Obadaki was however trailed and arrested by security forces and remanded at the Kuje Prison but he escaped during the July 2022 jailbreak at Kuje Custodial Centre.

Security sources disclosed that the suspected terrorist leader confessed to orchestrating the Kuje Custodial centre jailbreak following his transfer from Kabba Custodial Centre in June 2022.

According to the sources, after over three years of being on the run, DSS operatives in a, well-oiled intelligence operation recaptured Obadaki aka Bomboy, on Friday morning.

This arrest comes barely two months after the secret police arraigned five suspects linked to the 2022 Catholic Church attack in Owo, Ondo State.

During the February 2022 daylight bank robberies in Uromi, Edo State, which instilled widespread fear across the region, several policemen and bank customers were killed, while hundreds of millions of Naira was reportedly carted away.

It will be recalled that the DSS has recently been recording a chain of successes in the capture of terrorists and criminal elements across the nation, with its new leadership fast-tracking the trial of the arrested suspects.