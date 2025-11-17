Bomadi Council chairman , Andaye bags awards from Time Africa, NANS

Reflecting his outstanding leadership and transformative impactive, Bomadi Council Chairman, Hon Dagidi Rawlings Andaye, has bagged duo awards from Time Africa Magazine and National Association of Nigerian Students ( NANS) headquarters.

The distinguished awards were presented to the Delta State Association of Local Governments of Nigeria ( ALGON) Secretary, at the Nigeria National Merit Award House , Abuja, on Friday November 14th , 2025.

The twin awards presented to the Bomadi Council Chairman, reflected his growing national influence and unwavering commitment to good governance .

According to the nomination letter, “The Best Local Government Chairman of The Year Award, is reserved for leaders at the grassroots level who demonstrate innovation, transparency , and people-centred development . Your remarkable achievements as Executive Chairman of Bomadi Local Government Area- especially in areas such as Infrastructure development, rural healthcare , education, youth empowerment, and peace building- have had immeasurable and lasting impact in your constituency”

The elated Chairman and awardee, Hon Dagidi Andaye, while receiving the awards separately , thanked the organizers of the events for finding him worthy of the twin diadems.

He dedicated the recognitions to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, for enabling him to be part of his MORE Agenda with renewed hope for the people of Bomadi

The wife of the awardee and first lady of Bomadi local government, Mrs Rejoice Andaye, as well as political associates of Hon Andaye, were present at the colourful award ceremony .