Bold & Fearless: Sayo Biyi roars into November with ‘The Leopard Drop’ collection

Busayo Odubiyi

By Josephine Agbonkhese

Emerging from Lagos’s vibrant creative scene, Nigerian fashion designer and entrepreneur Busayo Odubiyi, known professionally as Sayo Biyi, continues to make waves in the fashion industry with her eponymous brand, SAYO BIYI.

Originally launched in 2020 as The Skittlez Garb, the brand underwent a major rebrand in 2023, adopting the name SAYO BIYI, a move Odubiyi says made the label more personal and accessible to clients. The brand’s focus remains clear; empowering women of all shapes and backgrounds to feel confident and joyful through clothing.

Since its inception, SAYO BIYI has catered to over 3,000 women and established itself as a distinctive voice in contemporary Nigerian fashion. The brand has participated in several fashion exhibitions and runway showcases, with another major appearance slated for December 2025.

Speaking about her motivation, Odubiyi shared that her passion for fashion began in childhood. Growing up without conventional toys, she spent time experimenting with her grandmother’s sewing machine and browsing through fashion magazines and newspapers. That early exposure laid the foundation for her creative journey.

A graduate of Business Administration from the University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Odubiyi blends her entrepreneurial background with her creative vision, working as a designer, stylist, and creative director. Beyond fashion, she is committed to empowering women by offering employment and training opportunities in tailoring and design, helping young women build valuable skills for their futures.

In 2025, the brand has already released two collections, with the final drop of the year, titled “The Leopard Drop” set for release in November. The label has also collaborated with a number of Nigerian celebrities, influencers, and creatives, solidifying its growing presence in the fashion industry.

Despite her success, Odubiyi acknowledges the challenges of running a fashion brand in Nigeria: “Limited access to quality materials, high production costs, poor electricity, and reaching a wider audience are some of the struggles,” she said.

“But despite these, I stay focused on growing and making an impact.”

Her advice to aspiring designers is one rooted in perseverance, “Believe in yourself no matter the challenges. Work hard, stay consistent, and be ready to learn new things. Patience and passion are the keys to success in this fashion industry.”

Odubiyi also advocates for the advancement of Nigeria’s fashion ecosystem through collaboration and innovation.

“We need to focus on quality, use local materials, and support local artisans to promote our culture,” she said.

“Being open to new ideas and technology will improve designs and marketing. Collaborations with others will help the industry grow together.”

As SAYO BIYI continues to expand its reach and inspire women through its designs, Odubiyi’s story stands as a testament to creativity, resilience, and purpose-driven fashion.