Bodies of alleged kidnapped Cameroonian women found in Anambra River

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State Police Command confirmed, on Saturday, the recovery of two female bodies believed to be among three Cameroonian women who were allegedly kidnapped in the state.

According to the police, the bodies were discovered in the Omambala River in Anambra West local government area.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the discovery followed intensive search operations conducted on Friday, November 28, 2025, by operatives from the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, in collaboration with professional river divers and local volunteers.

“The recovered bodies have been positively identified by the family as Mrs. Bognou Alice and her niece, Miss Sandra,” SP Tochukwu said, adding that both bodies have been deposited in a mortuary for further forensic examination and investigative procedures”, Ikenga said.

He said two suspects, Nonso Augustine Akpeh, 37, and Kingsley Akpeh, 44, had been arrested in connection with the incident, adding that they are cooperating with investigators.

He said that a third suspect, Uchenna Nicholas Mmadu, was at large, with security operatives intensifying efforts to apprehend him.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, has extended condolences to the bereaved families and assured the public of the Command’s commitment to justice and security.

He also directed all units to strengthen operational activities aimed at recovering the remaining kidnapped victim.