Benue community records 50 deaths in 10 months — Leaders

File image of Benue women mourning their loss to terrorists.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Community leaders in Benue State have disclosed that no fewer than 50 lives have been lost in Tombo community, Logo Local Government Area of Benue State, in 10 months.

The leaders, including Tiza Job and Joseph Tsavsar, revealed this, weekend, during a condolence visit by Senator Emmanuel Udende, who represents Benue North-East Senatorial District.

They lamented that Tombo, once renowned as a major food-producing hub in the state, had been crippled by relentless violence.

They said: “Since the beginning of this year, over 50 persons have been killed and several others injured. Properties worth millions have been destroyed. Our community that is known for massive production of food in the state is now a shadow of itself.

“We appeal to government and security agencies to intervene and put a stop to these attacks and killings.”

The leaders, however, expressed gratitude to Senator Udende for previously providing relief materials after earlier assaults, praying for “the strength and capacity for him to do even more.”

Udende, who arrived with top political associates including Abancha Tsenongo, Martins Agir, and Asawa Moses, said he was in Tombo to console the grieving families and reaffirm his commitment to their safety.

“I stand with you in this difficult time. I have met with the Minister of Budget and National Planning on the Senate’s resolution for the completion of the Police Barracks at Ayilamo.

“Once completed, it will significantly boost security presence here and help reduce these killings,” the Senator assured.

He urged the people to remain calm and patient as efforts to restore peace and security intensify.