Benue commences comprehensive healthcare service delivery assessment

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State

..Health Commissioner leads Joint Supportive Supervisory team

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has commenced an assessment of service delivery in healthcare facilities across the state, focusing on data accuracy and on-the-spot mentorship for health workers.

The initiative is aimed at addressing operational gaps and improving the overall standard of care within the state’s health sector.

Leading the Joint Supportive Supervisory Visit to the Comprehensive Health Centre (CHC) in Otukpo on Monday, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Paul Ogwuche, said the exercise was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen quality healthcare delivery. He noted that the government was working to ensure readiness for service integration and long-term sustainability.

According to Dr. Ogwuche, the supervision also targets coordination and accountability among health workers. He stated that the exercise focused on “evaluating facilities and improving coordination and accountability, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of healthcare programs across the state.”

Receiving the team, the Director of Primary Health Care Authority, Otukpo Local Government, Mrs. Agnes Okoko, alongside the Head of Facility, Mrs. Maryam Malikanchi, commended the state government for the intervention.

They highlighted key challenges confronting the centre, including manpower shortages and inadequate infrastructure.

In his response, Dr. Ogwuche praised the resilience and commitment of health workers operating under difficult circumstances. He reaffirmed the determination of the Governor Hyacinth Alia-led administration to strengthen the state’s primary healthcare system and improve its efficiency.

The commissioner assured that ongoing reforms and the upgrade of health facilities would guarantee effective, integrated, and sustainable services in communities across the state. He added that the government was determined to close existing gaps and make public health facilities more responsive to citizens’ needs.

The visit featured departmental inspections, data review sessions, and interactive mentoring with staff.

The Commissioner was accompanied by a high-powered delegation, comprising the Executive Secretary of the Hospitals Management Board, Dr. Mathew Onoja; the Acting Executive Secretary of the Benue State Agency for the Control of AIDS (SACA), Dr. Terna; and the Benue State Coordinator of APIN Public Health Initiatives, Dr. Enebi Achimugu.