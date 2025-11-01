Benin – Asaba road to be completed in three years, concessionaire urges cooperation

By Ozioruwa Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Benin–Asaba Expressway Concession Company (BAECC), the concessionaire to reconstruct the road has promised quality of both local and international standards saying the road would be ready for use within the next three years.

Addressing a press conference on the update in the work, the Chief Executive Officer of the BAECC, Edafe Shingle also called for cooperation from within the areas of construction whose activities would be disrupted.

He promised that all those whose buildings would be affected by the construction who have their documents would be compensated.

Shingle said the road would be fitted with all needed security facilities that would make the road safe adding that on completion, the road would be maintained by the company for 25 years and four toll gates would be built between Benin and Summit Junction in Asaba, Delta State for the company to recoup its funds. The project is on Private Public Partnership between the Federal Government and BAECC.

According to him, “Our mission remains clear to deliver a road that meets global benchmarks of safety, quality, and durability. We appreciate the patience of road users and host communities as we make steady progress. The collaboration from state authorities, partner agencies, and locals has been invaluable to driving this shared vision.”

On his part, the Community Liaison Officer of the company Engineer Jude Odogwu said the company has strengthened partnerships with community leaders along the corridor as well as local security outfits.

According to the Head of Public Communications, Dr. Jerry Adeyeri said community engagement remains at the heart of BAECC’s approach.

“We are maintaining open communication channels with host communities and commuters, ensuring they remain informed and part of this transformation. Every milestone achieved reflects collective effort from our engineers to local partners — all working towards one goal: progress,” he noted.

Spanning 125 kilometers across Edo and Delta States, the Benin–Asaba Expressway is being executed under a Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model with the Federal government through the PPP unit of the Federal Ministry of Works, designed to ensure longevity and sustainability of road infrastructures across the country. The project aims to minimize travel disruptions while ensuring a smoother commuting experience. Once completed, it will significantly reduce travel time, enhance safety, and boost trade connectivity across the South-South and South-East regions.