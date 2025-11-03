Be good Ambassadors, Senator Manu tells 30 beneficiaries of his foreign scholarship schems

Manu

… it’s the best scholarship package, it’s all encompassing -Dr Umar

After six months of vigorous screening, examinations, 30 students were shortlisted for the Haruna Manu Foundation, HMF, foreign scholarship scheme for masters degree programmes in pure sciences across four universities in India.

Speaking at a send forth for the beneficiaries at the weekend in Abuja, Senator Haruna Manu simply told them that it’s not yet time for celebration until you come back with your certificates and being good Ambassadors of Nigeria and Taraba State.

Going on memory lane when the process started, Senator Manu said: “At first I was told that it is not going to be possible, I said no. I don’t believe it is not possible, I don’t believe in that.

” Please start the negotiation process and that was why it took so much time complete the entire process.

I know some of you were apprehensive at the beginning especially in the last few months.

” Some of you were very, very apprehensive but I said no. Let them go to recognised universities.

We have done this process, done the verification, went to the Federal Ministry of External Affairs to verify all the universities that these are genuine universities, not only that they are genuine universities, they are credible universities.

“So you are going to universities that are eventually after graduation, by the time you come with your certificattes, you are coming with a certificates that will be recognised not only in Nigeria but globally.

“That is why it took us so much time to complete this process. And when I started this, I told them that I am not going to sponsor people that are going to all these humanities and whatever but pure sciences and engineering.

“Those of you that are going for your masters, you are going in the areas of Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, medicine, public health, these are areas that I deeply feel that by the time you come back, you will contribute your own quota not only to Taraba but Nigeria at large.

“And then eventually who knows, some of you might find yourself in different parts of the world contributing your quota, you will be Nigerians in diaspora.

“So all I can say is when you get to India, you should be good ambassadors, not only good ambassadors of Taraba but Nigeria and let me tell you, it is not easy.

“But having said this, let me just briefly say, I thank you most sincerely members of the committee for the wonderful job you have done, you and your team.

I remember when this process started some months back in Jalingo, I called you with about four or five different doctors, some professors of the university and I selected six of you, I said you should start the selection process and to say the least quite frankly, I am very, very happy with what you have done.

“And when we started this process, I believe Dr. Umar will bear me witness, when we started this process, I said this is not going to be just like any other process he has done before. The reason is simple, I am well experienced in this, having schooled abroad too.

“We wouldn’t want them to go to any other university in India, so we started by saying that first, our students or prospective students then, will write entrance exams and the selection will be based on merit that is exactly what I told them.

“And from the beginning of this process to the end of the process, I have never intervened. I don’t know anybody, all I said is let them go and write their exams, when they write the exams, do your own, mark it and then those of them who scored the highest, you should select them. And I am happy that you have done a good job.

“And even Dr. Alausa, I told him it is not going to be any other university. I have to know those universities that my students are going because I don’t want to take them to any other university.

Also speaking at the event, one of the coordinators of the scheme, Professor Mahmood Hamid Umar hailed Senator Manu for being the first person to embark on a massive educational pursuit in Taraba Central.

He said: “This development will fully align with the Governor Agbu Kefas free education policy that’s fast gaining momentum in the state.

Another coordinator, Dr Alhassan Umar thanked the immediate past Deputy Governor for embarking into an area that was never explored in the past.

He said: “It’s the first of its kind and without mincing words it’s the best scholarship that I have been involved in packaging.

“It’s all encompassing from stipends to accommodation, tuition fees and this is a rare privilege.

“I encourage you all the beneficiaries to optimise this opportunity and make us proud at the end of your various programmes.

One of the guardians at the event, Hon. Alhassan Hamman Gassol thanked Senator Manu for all his efforts for making it possible for their children and promised that the students will make him proud.

He said: “Students and other parents that are here, on behalf of the parents, your Excellency, we thank you immensely. This is a gesture that we will never forget, first in the history of Taraba State.

“Your Excellency we promised you, our children are well trained, they are well behaved, they will not fail you and they will do their best, thank you.

Thereafter , it was testimonials by students led by Sanusi Aliu, Patience Joshua, Zinnat, Hosea Yohanna and others.