Bauchi govt declares Friday work-free to honour late Dahiru Bauchi

Dahiru Usman Bauchi

The Bauchi state government has declared Friday, Nov. 28, a work-free day to honour the revered Islamic scholar, Dahiru Usman-Bauchi, who died on Thursday.

This is contained in a statement by Mukhtar Gidado, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, to Gov. Bala Mohammed, on Thursday in Bauchi.

He said the gesture would enable public and private sector workers, students and residents of the state to participate in the funeral prayer and pay their last respects to the late scholar.

He said the funeral prayer is billed to hold on Friday by 3:00 p.m. at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi. (NAN)