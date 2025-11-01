Barau, Opeyemi Bamidele bag chieftaincy titles in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibril and Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, were conferred with the Chieftaincy titles of Agba Akin of Iyin Kingdom and Olu-omo of Iyin Kingdom, during the Iyin Day 2025 and 5th coronation anniversary of Oluyin of Iyin Kingdom, Oba Adeola Ajakaye.

Speaking at the event in Iyin-Ekiti, themed: “Sustaining Growth, Deepening Unity”, the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibril, hailed the Monarch for ‘donating’ Senator Opeyemi Bamidele to the Senate, saying he has been working round the clock for the growth and development of the country.

He described the Senate Leader as a ‘Pan-Nigerian’ who has contributed immensely to virtually all the sectors, saying his facilitation of the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin-Ekiti (FUTES) to the town is a testament to his commitment to quality and functional education.

In his address, the Oluyin of Iyin Kingdom, Oba Adeola Ajakaye, highlighted a series of remarkable achievements recorded in recent years, ranging from infrastructural renewal to advancements in education and healthcare.

He noted that the Iyin Palace has undergone a complete facelift with the construction of a magnificent new palace gate, an ultra-modern Market and other essential facilities that have restored both the cultural pride and administrative efficiency of the traditional institution.

The Oluyin further disclosed that electricity supply in the community has significantly improved through the installation of prepaid meters, ensuring greater efficiency and accountability.

In healthcare, he said the Town has sustained annual medical outreaches and free eye surgeries over the past five years.

Oba Ajakaye also commended the establishment of the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin-Ekiti, which he said embodies President Bola Tinubu’s deep commitment to education.

His words, “The palace has undergone a much-desired transformation, with the construction of a magnificent palace gate an ultra-modern Market and other essential facilities. Electricity supply has also improved through the prepaid meters, ensuring greater efficiency and reliability.

“In the area of healthcare, we have recorded significant progress, including annual medical outreaches and free eye surgeries over the past five years. These interventions reflect our belief that health and the well-being of our remain our top priorities.

“Education has always been the foundation of our greatness. Accordingly, we have sustained a strong educational support system through scholarship awards and academic competitions, such as essay writing and quiz contests during community celebrations”.

Launching the ₦1 billion development fundraising, the new Aare Atunluse of Iyin Kingdom, Senator Yakubu Lado, said the launching is not merely about mobilising financial resources but about raising the collective consciousness, expanding ambitions and building a legacy of shared prosperity.

Addressing the gathering, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who didn’t disclose his contribution to the project, described the Chieftaincy title as a challenge and a chance to contribute more to the growth and development of the town.

Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, promised to further contribute his quota to the advancement of Iyin-Ekiti.

Also speaking, the Senator representing Ogun West and Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, congratulated the Senate Leader for bringing development to his Town, saying such collective efforts are needed to make Nigeria a well-respected country.

Millions of naira were also donated by political office holders in the Senate Leader’s entourage such as Barau Jibrin, Senator Yayi and others.

Other dignitaries conferred with Chieftaincy titles include former Governor of Ekiti State, Niyi Adebayo as Asiwaju of Iyin Kingdom, Senator Tunde Igbinsagba as Aare Bobajiroro of Iyin Kingdom, among others.