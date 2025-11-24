Bandits kill Islamic cleric in Bauchi, kidnap wife, daughter

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By Charly Agwam

Bauchi—An Islamic cleric in Toro Local Government of Bauchi State, Muhammad Bakoshi has been killed by bandits following a raid in his locality in the early hours of Saturday.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the bandits whose identifies could not be ascertained at press time, attacked the home of the late Islamic Cleric. Before his death, he was the Discipline Officer of the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), Zalau.

The bandits also kidnapped the cleric’s wife who gave birth two weeks ago along with her daughter to an unknown destination. The sad development has thrown the community into fear and grief.

as they have been exposed to bandits attack in recent times.

Meanwhile, Bauchi Police Command, has not officially reacted to the development as of press time.