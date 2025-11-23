Bandits kill Islamic cleric in Bauchi, kidnap wife and daughter

File image of bandits

By Charly Agwam

A tragic incident occurred in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, where an Islamic cleric, Alhaji Muhammad Bakoshi, was killed during an attack in the early hours of Saturday.

According to community sources, armed men invaded the residence of the late cleric, who served as the Discipline Officer of the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), Zalau. During the attack, the assailants reportedly abducted his wife—who recently gave birth—and their daughter.

The incident has left residents in shock, heightening concerns over recurring insecurity in the area.

As of the time of filing this report, the Bauchi State Police Command has not issued an official statement regarding the attack.