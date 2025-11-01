Bandits abduct Kebbi Deputy Speaker

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Friday reportedly abducted Kebbi State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Muhammed Samaila Bagudo, shortly after observing prayers from the mosque.

Kebbi Police spokesperson CSP Nafiu Abubakar, who confirmed the incident in a statement, stated that armed bandits on Friday night stormed Bagudo town with sophisticated weapons and abducted the deputy speaker at gunpoint and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

Abubakar added that Kebbi Police Commissioner, Bello Sani, had instituted a search and rescue team comprising the Police, Army and vigilantes to promptly rescue him from the kidnappers’ den.

“In view of the unfortunate incident, we have formed a strong rescue team and they are already combing bushes and forest to rescue him unhurt,” he said.

The state Police chief urged members of the public to remain calm and law-abiding, noting that the Police were on top of the situation.

He assured the people of Kebbi State of the police’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property.