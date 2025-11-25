Bandits abduct 8 women, 2 others in Kano

File photo

By Bashir Bello

KANO—No fewer than 10 persons, including eight women were reportedly abducted by suspected bandits in Tsanyanwa Local Government Area of Kano State.

A source from the area revealed that the bandits struck the area about 8p.m., on Monday.

The source said the bandits during the attack whisked away six persons from Biresawa village and four others from Tsundu village.

According to the source, “The bandits came in from Rimaye in neighbouring Katsina State. They invaded the area in 10 motorcycles carrying three per bike.

“They stormed the area by 8p.m., on Monday and whisked away 10 persons. Six persons were abducted in Biresawa village (five women and one male) while four persons (three women and one male) were kidnapped.

“The road leading to the area is about 45km from Tsanyanwa and also in deplorable condition hence the difficulty to access the area,” the source revealed.

At press time, no official statement was made available by officials of the police.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the command, Abdullahi Haruna didn’t pick his call as he replied with a text message “Can’t talk now. Call me later.”

Recall that of recent Kano communities sharing borders with Katsina State have come under attacks leaving many killed, kidnapped and livestock rustled.