Bandits abduct 10, including 8 women, in Kano communities

File photo

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Suspected bandits have abducted 10 persons, including eight women, in Tsanyanwa Local Government Area of Kano State.

According to a credible source in the area, the attackers struck around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, targeting Biresawa and Tsundu villages. Six people (five women and one man) were taken from Biresawa, while four others (three women and one man) were kidnapped from Tsundu.

The source added that the bandits came from Rimaye in neighbouring Katsina State on 10 motorcycles, with three riders per bike. The source also noted that the road to the area, about 45 kilometers from Tsanyanwa, is in poor condition, complicating access.

As of the time of reporting, no official statement had been issued by the police. When contacted, Kano State Police Command spokesperson CSP Abdullahi Haruna did not pick up his call and replied via text, stating, “Can’t talk now. Call me later.”

Kano communities bordering Katsina State have recently experienced a spate of attacks, resulting in deaths, kidnappings, and livestock thefts.