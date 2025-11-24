Bamidele officially recognised as GWR holder for longest marathon playing pool

Nigerian, Mr Shehu Bamidele, has been confirmed by Guinness World Records as the new world record holder for the Longest Marathon Playing Pool by an Individual.

Bamidele achieved an extraordinary time of 98 hours, 26 minutes, 37 seconds in Lagos on September 2, 2025.

This achievement has been formally validated by Guinness World Records, GWR.

Bamidele’s record attempt was part of POOL FEST NAIJA 2025, a landmark event attracting the biggest names in sport, entertainment, and youth culture across Nigeria.

The attempt followed strict Guinness guidelines, including continuous play protocols, mandated breaks, professional adjudication, and full documentation.

Speaking after the confirmation, Bamidele said: “This is more than a personal achievement, it is a victory for Nigeria, for the sport of pool, and for every young person who believes they can accomplish the impossible.”

POOL FEST NAIJA organisers celebrated the announcement, calling it “a monumental milestone that will inspire a new generation of cue sports athletes in Africa.”

With this historic feat, Shehu Bamidele joins the global roster of Guinness World Record holders, placing Nigeria once again on the world stage.