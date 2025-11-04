Bakers unite to rescue industry from crisis

Premium Bread Makers Association of Nigeria, PBAN, has disclosed plans to assist its members and non-members confront lack of productivity and non profitability in bread making business.

PBAN said this while scheduling its 3rd PBAN Day-Out for Thursday, November 13, 2025, at the NECA Auditorium in Hakeem Balogun, Central Business District, CBD, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking on the plans, the association’s President, Engineer Emmanuel Onuorah, said: “This year’s PBAN Day-Out, third in the series, is expected to draw cross participants from the value added baking business sector with a view to turning around the hitherto lull in projection.

“The 2025 Day-Out will feature exhibitions from key players in the sector to aid in positioning members for better productivity. Stakeholders’ networking would be accorded realistic approaches at the Day-Out, which will commence at 9 am prompt.”

PBAN is a body of professional entrepreneurs who have ventured into breadmaking business with the objective of giving Nigerians quality products for healthy living and economic enhancement.