Ayo Entity unveils Diaspora Ball for Lagos December festivities

By Juliet Ebirim

Nigerian-American entrepreneur and healthcare IT consultant Ayobami Magbagbeola, popularly known as Ayo Entity, has announced plans for the first-ever Diaspora Ball, a new addition to Lagos’ increasingly crowded Detty December lineup. The event is scheduled for December 30, 2025, at EbonyLife Place in Victoria Island.

The Diaspora Ball is positioned as a multi-layered cultural evening, blending live performances, DJ sets, comedy, fashion moments and opportunities for social connection. Speaking about the concept, Ayo noted that December in Lagos already carries its own momentum, but the new event aims to add a more intentional, community-driven dimension to the celebrations.

“We wanted a night where people can dress to inspire and leave with new connections. Nigeria is home and Lagos is the heartbeat of contemporary African culture.” Ayo said, explaining why Lagos was chosen over the U.S. for the event.

The event is expected to become an annual fixture, with long-term plans for broader regional expansion. The evening promises high-end hospitality, surprise guest appearances, premium lounges, and a multi-sensory celebration of heritage and future.

“It’s more than nightlife… This is a platform for creatives, professionals and leaders across the world to connect meaningfully.” Ayo said.

A serial entrepreneur with ventures across photography, transportation, event production and agriculture, Ayo’s vision for the Diaspora Ball merges culture with ambition, creating a night where elegance and opportunity meet.