AutoVision Initiative marks World Sight Day with free eye screening and smart-glasses d istribution

By Solomon Nwoke

The AutoVision Initiative successfully marked World Sight Day 2025 with a free vision-screening and smart glasses outreach at Shoprite, Benin City Mall, delivering eye-care support to drivers and the general public under the campaign theme: “Love Your Eyes the Smart Way.”

The activation forms part of AutoVision’s mission to screen 100,000 drivers and provide 100 advanced smart glasses to beneficiaries over five years, enhancing road safety and public eye health.

The World Sight Day programme offered free eye screenings, reading glasses, medications, and smart-glasses demonstrations, reinforcing the link between vision health and safe mobility. Uncorrected vision remains a silent contributor to road accidents. AutoVision addresses these risks by providing: Free smart glasses for eligible car buyers and Vision-safety technology

Following the successful event, the Initiative will expand screenings and smart-glasses access to major car parks and transport hubs, corporate workplaces, recreational and sports facilities, churches, universities, and market clusters.

“Seeing well is driving safely. On World Sight Day, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring every driver has access to screening, optical care, and smart-vision tools. Love your eyes the smart way — because vision safety is life safety,” said Desmond Bassey, Lead Consultant, AutoVision Initiative.

The community support and pilot impact mark the beginning of a rollout toward the 100,000-driver screening milestone.