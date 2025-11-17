Attack on Kebbi school: Police, military launch massive rescue operation

By Kingsley Omonobi

A heavy security operation is underway in Kebbi State after armed bandits launched a deadly attack on Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in the early hours of Monday, killing a Vice Principal and abducting at least 25 students.

Spokesperson of the Kebbi State Police Command, CSP Nafiu Abubakar Karkokoshi, confirmed the incident in an update issued on Monday afternoon.

According to him, the attack occurred around 4:00 a.m. when “a gang of armed bandits with sophisticated weapons, shooting sporadically, stormed the school in Danko district, Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area.”

Police tactical units stationed at the school reportedly engaged the attackers in a gun duel, but the bandits had already scaled the school fence and forced their way into the hostels, abducting 25 female students.

“One Hassan Makuku was shot dead, while Ali Shehu sustained gunshot injuries to his right hand,” Karkokoshi added.

Following the assault, the Police Command deployed additional tactical squads, while military personnel and vigilante groups were mobilised to join the search-and-rescue mission. Security teams are currently combing suspected escape routes and surrounding forests in pursuit of the assailants.

Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, CP Bello M. Sani, condemned the attack, describing it as “dastardly,” and reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.

He urged residents to remain calm, vigilant, and to continue supporting security agencies as efforts intensify to rescue the abducted students and restore peace.

The attack adds to the growing concerns over school safety in the North-West region, where armed groups have repeatedly targeted educational institutions for mass kidnappings.