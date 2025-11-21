Artistic Pulse festival, illuminating Lagos, elevating Africa’s creativity, economy

By Vera Anyagafu

NMO Management is set to host Africa’s first sustainable recycling festival, the ‘Artistic Pulse Festival’, a part of the Pan African Music Fashion Runway.

Expected to showcase innovative works, foster cross-disciplinary collaborations, and drive Africa’s cultural and economic growth, the 5-day event, happening December 3rd to 7th, 2025, at Remembrance Arcade, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, will also gather designers, musicians, filmmakers, and tech innovators, highlighting cutting-edge works and encouraging meaningful partnerships.

According to the Group Managing Director, NMO Management and Convener of the festival, Dr. Ngozi Omambala, American music icon, Jordin Sparks, will headline alongside top international artists.

Omambala, who is also the Vice-Chairperson, NACCIMA Creative Economy, and past Chairperson, LCCI Creative and Entertainment Group, made the announcement at a media briefing saying that Sparks’ participation aims to internationalise the event and attract global participants.

She said, “We are excited to announce global superstar Jordin Sparks as headline performer. She’s a global phenomenon wanting to connect with Africa.”

The festival’s theme, ‘Footprints of Interconnectivity: Growth and Expansion—Creativity, Culture, Commerce, and Innovation,’ includes symposiums, debates, a children’s corner, art gallery, creative workshops, and a trade fair, showcasing innovations in food, film, fashion, and art from Africa and beyond.

Omambala also explained that the festival will promote the creative sector, which is vital for Nigeria’s economy.

“We aim to leverage synergies, support SMEs, and drive commerce, innovation, and productivity, contributing to Africa’s growth. The festival generates tourism, jobs, and community engagement—key for our 230 million population, 60–70% under 30”, she stated, adding that “The Artistic Pulse Festival Trade Fair supports SMEs, driving Africa’s economy with Lagos State Ministry of Commerce backing.”

Speaking of the creative sector’s potential, President, Lagos Chamber Of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Gabriel Idahosa said that “The creative industry is as crucial as oil and gas. Nigeria’s future lies here. It’s a workshop in the DNA of business; it’s Nigeria’s future.”

Also, CEO, XA International, Ovo Ogufere, emphasised on international collaborations, saying that, “Collaborating across music, art, fashion, and comedy makes us stronger. Let us invite global artists to Nigeria.”

Co-founder, Lagos Island Connect, Yemisi Ransome-Kuti, also endorsed the festival , describing it as ‘an exposé of a city’s soul’.

She also urged community leadership to ensure the event impacts the local environment and benefits the entire community, short and long term.

However, the 2025 Pan African Music Fashion Runway will be happening on December 6, alongside the Artistic Pulse Festival, marking a dynamic fusion of music, fashion, sustainability and economic growth.