Arodiogbu to NASS: Pass Anim state now to restore Nigeria’s balance

National Assembly

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The All Progressives Congress, APC, National Vice-Chairman (South-East), Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu, has urged the National Assembly to fast-track the creation of Anim State, saying the move will finally correct the 50-year imbalance that has left the South-East with only five states.

He said the bill, already through second reading in the Senate, offers Nigeria a rare chance to fix what he described as a ‘glaring structural injustice’ in the federation.

In a statement he signed, Arodiogbu applauded Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and Senator Osita Izunaso (sponsor of the bill) for confronting this anomaly with ‘uncommon’ courage.

“This imbalance is not just a statistical curiosity; it translates into fewer senators, fewer members of the House of Representatives, fewer federal constituencies… and fewer appointments into federal boards and parastatals,” he said.

He argued that communities to make up the proposed Anim State share deep cultural, linguistic and historical bonds, insisting that statehood would only formalise a unity that predates colonial boundaries.

“Long before the British drew arbitrary lines in 1914, these towns and villages regarded themselves as one indivisible family,” he noted.

Arodiogbu said the new state would calm long-standing grievances in the South-East and signal that the Nigerian system is capable of fair correction.

He added that the economic prospects, from Oguta’s oil belt to the agro-rich Njaba–Oru corridor, make the proposal even more compelling.

“Palm plantations abandoned after the civil war can be revived with modern mills, creating thousands of rural jobs,” he said.

He stated that both Anambra and Imo would benefit from becoming leaner and easier to govern, while the South-East would gain three new senators, more House seats and stronger representation at national decision-making platforms.

“Every index of representation will improve dramatically, and the South-East will finally speak with the weight it deserves,” he said.

The APC chieftain expressed confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would sign the bill once it reaches his desk, citing his record of balanced appointments and inclusive development.

He urged lawmakers to resist delay tactics and conclude the process without hesitation.

“Do not allow vested interests or last-minute manoeuvres to derail this train,” he warned.

Arodiogbu said communities in the proposed area have waited since 1967 for recognition, stressing that the 10th National Assembly has a chance to etch its name in history.

“Pass the bill for Anim State and let justice and fairness reign supreme,” he said.