Arne Slot urges Liverpool fans to pack Anfield for Real Madrid showdown

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has called on Liverpool fans to turn up in full voice at Anfield ahead of the Reds’ high-stakes UEFA Champions League group stage clash against Real Madrid later today.

Slot believes the fans’ presence will be crucial as his side look to overcome the Spanish giants, who are in blistering form courtesy of head coach Xabi Alonso’s tactics, Kylian Mbappe’s brilliance and Jude Bellingham’s return.

Real Madrid head into the encounter enjoying one of their best-ever starts to a season under Xabi Alonso, while Liverpool are still finding rhythm amid a new phase under Slot despite heavy spending in the summer.

The Dutchman, however, expressed optimism that his team can rise to the challenge with the backing of their home crowd.

The former Feyernood coach issued a rallying cry to the Anfield faithful, emphasising their importance in shaping the team’s performance. “I can tell you to come tomorrow and help us just like you did last Saturday. Tomorrow we’re facing another team that’s on a great run,” he said. “It’s always great to play at home because during that bad run we were almost exclusively playing away games. The fans can be very important tomorrow.”

Responding to questions about whether the Real Madrid clash would serve as a test for Liverpool, Slot noted that every game remains a challenge for his evolving squad. “Every match is a test because we’re a new team,” he explained. “Last year we had both games at home, now we have one away game [against City]; last year Real Madrid had a lot of injuries, we were a different team. They have more players and fewer injuries than last year… Every match is a test for us.

“When I think about the lineup for tomorrow, we have four days in between, more time than when we only have two days off. Tomorrow is the same for the opponent. Tomorrow’s lineup won’t have anything to do with what happens on Sunday. The good thing is that we won last Saturday. It was about time we won,” he added.

Liverpool will seek to capitalise on their home advantage to revive their European campaign and check Real Madrid’s early-season dominance.

In the last match day, Liverpool came from a goal deficit to run riot at Frankfurt by five goals to one. They are still looking for their rhythm in the league, having won just two of their last five matches.