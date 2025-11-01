Army crushes terror cells, rescues 17 kidnap victims, nabs 20 suspects

The Nigerian Army says its troops have in the last 48 hours crushed several terrorist cells, rescued 17 kidnapped victims and apprehended 20 suspects through intensified offensive operations across the country.

A credible military source at Army Headquarters confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

The source said the operations were conducted simultaneously across the Northeast, Northwest, North Central and South-South regions.

According to the source, troops of the 192 Battalion, supported by the Civilian Joint Task Force, neutralised two terrorists during a fierce encounter with Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters at Hudugum village in the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno.

He added that three terrorists, identified as Fannami Ari (aka Abu Dujana), Hussaini Hassan Modu (aka Abu Yusuf) and another trainee, surrendered to troops in the Kukawa and Damboa Local Government Areas.

The source revealed that the surrendered terrorists cited loss of confidence in their leaders and worsening conditions in their camps.

In the North-West, the military source said the troops of 1 Brigade foiled two coordinated kidnap attempts and rescued 11 victims along the Magami–Jan Gemi and Kucheri–Bilbis routes in Zamfara.

He added that troops in the North-Central also apprehended 15 criminal suspects and rescued four victims during clearance operations in Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa and Kaduna States.

He further disclosed that troops in the South-South discovered and dismantled two illegal oil refining camps at Biseni in Yenagoa LGA of Bayelsa State and seized 62 sacks of stolen crude oil in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo.

The source assured that the army under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, remains committed to sustaining the tempo of operations and ensuring peace and stability across the country. (NAN)