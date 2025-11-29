Arik Air to exhibit at maiden Nigeria International Airshow

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian carrier, Arik Air, has concluded plans to exhibit at the inaugural Nigeria International Airshow.

The event is scheduled to take place from December 2 to 4, 2025, in Abuja.

The Nigeria International Airshow, an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, is designed to position aviation as a major catalyst for economic growth across Africa.

A statement by the airline’s Spokesperson, Mr Adebanji Ola, said: “Arik Air’s participation provides a strategic platform for the airline to reinforce its market position, showcase its brand evolution, and re-engage the aviation community. It will also afford the airline the opportunity to reconnect with key stakeholders, including local and international partners, policy leaders, and industry influencers within the global aviation ecosystem.”

Quoting the airline’s Chief Executive Officer, Captain Roy Ilegbodu, the statement said: “Arik Air’s participation in the airshow aligns with our mission to become a dominant air-services brand, globally admired for world-class operating, safety, and service delivery standards, while continuing to promote Nigeria’s image at home and abroad.”