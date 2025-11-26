Archbishop declares terror attacks on Christians a “National Emergency” amid report of over 7,000 deaths in 2025

By Olayinka Latona

The Archbishop of Rhema Christian Church & Towers, Akinola Taiwo, has called on the Federal Government to declare Nigeria’s escalating attacks on Christians a “national emergency,” following a report that over 7,000 Christians were killed in the first eight months of 2025.

In a press release, Archbishop Taiwo, an Apostolic Presbyter for international Christian networks, urged decisive and coordinated government action to protect citizens.

He cited recent atrocities, including the June Yelwata massacre in Benue State, which claimed 100–200 lives, and a two-week period in October–November that saw 101 Christians killed and six churches ransacked.

Referencing data from the International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law (Intersociety), the cleric said at least 7,087 Christians were killed and 7,800 abducted between January 1 and August 10, 2025. While commending successful rescue operations, he warned that lack of urgent action emboldens terrorists and deepens public despair.

Archbishop Taiwo called for enhanced protection of places of worship, preventive security measures, decentralization of policing, accountability for perpetrators, depoliticization of security, and cooperation with communities and international partners.

He also warned government officials who may be complicit to “fear God,” stressing that the wicked will not go unpunished.