APC Youth figures trade barbs; calls for verified voices and constructive engagement

A dispute between two youth figures within the All Progressives Congress (APC) has produced competing statements and calls for restraint, with both sides urging greater accountability and verified representation.

Comrade Danesi Momoh Prince, Convener of the APC Youth Solidarity Network (APC-YSN), publicly criticised the APC national leadership for what he described as inadequate mobilisation ahead of the party’s political activities. Prince also questioned the legitimacy of certain interventions by external youth groups and called on media organisations to verify the credentials of guest commentators before giving them platforms.

In response, the Northern Nigerian Youth Leadership Forum, led by Murtala Mohammed Gamji, issued a show of confidence in the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and urged APC-YSN to reconsider plans for a public protest, warning that such actions could heighten tensions within the party.

Both sides have emphasised the need for internal dialogue. Prince appealed for constructive criticism and accountability within the party, while the Northern Forum called for unity and calm as the APC prepares for upcoming political activities.

Observers say the exchange highlights broader questions about representation and the role of youth groups in party politics. Media organisations and party organs have been encouraged to verify group claims and to promote informed, peaceful engagement among members.