Anioma leaders suspend statehood agitation amid security, political uncertainties

By Lawani Mikairu

Leaders of the Umu Anioma Foundation Worldwide, who have been championing the movement for the creation of Anioma State since 2010, have announced the indefinite suspension of all agitation efforts for the creation of Anioma State.

The decision is coming on the heels of series of “troubling developments that have compromised the integrity of the movement and endangered the lives of Anioma citizens.”

An official statement issued at the weekend, jointly signed by the Convener of Umu Anioma Foundation Worldwide, Prince Emmanuel Ohai and Secretary General of Umu Anioma Foundation Worldwide, Mr Jude Okolo stated that key reasons for the suspension include ” hijacking of the agitation which has been infiltrated by federal agents promoting a one-party agenda, undermining the democratic foundation of the movement.”

The Group also cited a situation where ” armed Islamist militants have seized farmlands across Anioma communities, triggering widespread hunger and food insecurity.

“The resulting violence has created unbearable living conditions for Umu Anioma and constitutes an ongoing genocide”

The Foundation further pointed out that political elites and some complicit traditional rulers have failed to address these crises. Instead, they have fueled divisive debates over Anioma identity—whether Anioma people are Igbo—despite historical evidence of a rich, mosaic ethnic heritage.

According to the Umu Anioma Foundation, the suspension also allows space for the recently welcomed initiative by President Donald J. Trump, who has expressed willingness to take military action, if necessary, to halt the alleged genocide in Nigeria.

“Anioma leaders urge all citizens to redirect their focus toward humanitarian relief, community protection, and unity. While the dream of Anioma State remains alive, its pursuit must be deferred until the safety and dignity of the people are restored.Anioma Shall Rise Again,” the statement concuded.

Umu Anioma Foundation Inc. is a not-for-profit and non-governmental, socio-political organization of the Anioma people with bi-sect headquarters in Asaba, Nigeria and Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.A.

Their mission is to organize, educate and activate Anioma people and to promote their general welfare.