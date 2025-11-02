Anambra Showdown 2025: Soludo banks on Njikoka, Idemili, Nnewi for massive votes

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has expressed strong confidence in the support of voters in Njikoka, Idemili South, and Nnewi North local government areas as campaigns for the November 8 governorship election draw to a close.

Speaking during rallies in the three LGAs, Soludo described his campaign as both “a divine project” and “a massive movement,” praising supporters for their commitment to securing his re-election.

“Four years ago, you voted and responded massively in our favour. We are convinced that this time around, you will give us your massive support,” he told the crowd at Abagana, headquarters of Njikoka LGA.

He emphasized the grassroots-driven nature of his campaign, noting: “You people have taken over the campaign.” Unlike other political parties, he said, his supporters organize their own rallies and fund them independently.

According to Soludo, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) did not require a formal campaign flag-off, as the momentum already generated across the three senatorial zones was enough.

“This campaign has taken us to the markets, streets, communities, and local government areas. Now, we are rounding off and embarking on door-to-door visits and extensive outreach efforts aimed at engaging the electorate.

“In this election, there are opponents, but we don’t see any opposition. I urge you to step out and vote with your PVCs. We have not won until you have voted for us.

“We want to break the jinx and secure an appreciable percentage of votes from registered voters. I know we can achieve it.”

Idemili South Rally

At the rally held at the Idemili South council headquarters in Ojoto, community leaders and residents turned out in large numbers to reaffirm their unwavering support for APGA. The crowd hailed Soludo’s achievements in infrastructure development, security, and economic growth.

“I appreciate the people for organizing this rally at their own expense. It is for the common people that we stay awake every night, working to build a new society where Anambra children can thrive,” Soludo said.

He urged residents to come out en masse to vote on November 8, stressing that collective action remains crucial to sustaining progress in the state.

Nnewi North Rally

Addressing supporters at Nkwọ Triangle, Nnewi, Soludo urged voters to combat apathy and fully participate in the democratic process.

“Your vote is your voice, and it is essential that we conquer voter apathy in the state. I call on Ndi Anambra to recognize the importance of their electoral participation,” he said.

Voices of Support

Speakers across all three LGAs praised Soludo’s leadership and pledged to end the voter apathy that has characterized past Anambra elections.

The Mayor of Idemili South, Mrs. Amaka Obi, and prominent businessman Chief Ikenna Iyiegbu both emphasized unity and voter mobilization.

“We must ensure that every vote counts,” Obi declared.

Iyiegbu added that with strong public backing, APGA would deepen the positive changes already unfolding in the state.

Community leader Chiemelie Okafor said: “Our support for the governor is not just for his candidacy, but for the future of our children.”

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and APGA Board of Trustees member, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the welfare of the people and echoed Soludo’s call for mass voter mobilization.

“We need everyone to come out and cast their votes,” she said, stressing that Soludo’s policies align with APGA’s foundational values.

Former House of Representatives member, Chief Dozie Nwankwo, described Soludo as a pragmatic leader: “His leadership style is grounded in realism and effective action. I am committed to mobilizing support for his re-election.”

A teacher, Mrs. Stella Ogbunigwe, spoke on improvements in education, saying: “The governor has truly revitalized our educational system, making it more accessible for all students.”

Okechukwu Chukwuemeka testified to the impact of the One Youth, Two Skills initiative, noting that it had equipped him with valuable skills for a better future.

Louisa Ekezuo commended the governor’s free education policy, which she said has significantly eased the financial burden on families.

Representing Enugwu-Ukwu market women, Mrs. Chinwe Nwobu praised Soludo for eliminating touting and illegal taxation, creating a fairer business environment.

The enthusiasm, energy, and determination displayed across the three local governments reflect strong grassroots momentum for the November 8 election.