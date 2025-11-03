Anambra: Police personnel arrive for poll, say we’re prepared, fortified

Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State Police Command has concluded its statewide security election advocacy tour, which took the Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, and his top officers to all the Area Commands that cover the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

The exercise, which was concluded on November 1, at the Awka Area Command, was part of an engagement by the Police to ensure a smooth governorship election on November 8.

The CP said the tour marked the final phase of the Command’s strategic sensitization and capacity- strengthening engagements designed to prepare personnel for professional and effective election security operations.

Speaking at the Awka Area command, CP Orutugu commended the officers for their dedication and discipline throughout the advocacy campaign, emphasizing the importance of neutrality, professionalism, and respect for human rights during election duties.

According to him, the Anambra State Police Command remains fully prepared and fortified for the protection of lives and property before, during and after the election, assuring residents that all tactical units, intelligence teams, and patrol formations have been placed on heightened alert, with adequate logistics support and coordination among sister security agencies.

He further charged the officers to maintain vigilance, demonstrate courage, and uphold the core values of the Nigeria Police Force in ensuring that peace and order prevails throughout the electoral process.

He also encouraged members of the public to remain law-abiding and security-conscious, assuring that the Police will continue to collaborate with communities and stakeholders to guarantee a peaceful and credible election.

Meanwhile, roads leading to the city of Awka are witnessing an influx of trucks of policemen arriving to carry out election duty in parts of the state. Siren – blaring by vehicles conveying security operatives to Anambra State for the election duty has become a common feature on the roads leading into the state in the past few days.

The operatives were seen in their full regalia along the Enugu- Awka, Owerri-Awka, and Onitsha – Awka roads with their personal belongings loaded in the trucks.

Many residents have, however, expressed confidence that the security presence would ensure a hitch free election in all parts of the state. Mr Kingsley Ubaka, who said he will be voting in Amansea, Awka North LGA, noted that the presence of the security operatives around the voting area, gives confidence to voters.

Vanguard News