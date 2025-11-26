Anambra lawmaker suspended for additional three months over non-compliance

By Vincent Ujumadu

ABUJA – The suspended member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Bernard Udemezue, has been handed an additional three-month suspension after failing to comply with conditions set for the lifting of his initial suspension.

Udemezue, representing Ayamelum State Constituency, was first suspended in August for three months. He reappeared at the House of Assembly on Tuesday during Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s budget presentation but was forced out by colleagues for not meeting the requirements for readmission.

On Wednesday, the House extended his suspension by another three months, emphasizing that the lawmaker must comply with the stipulated conditions to be considered for reinstatement.

The conditions include issuing a written apology to the Speaker and other members and posting the apology on his social media platforms within five days from November 26, 2025. He is also barred from entering the House premises during the suspension period.

The House noted that the sanctions would be reviewed further if Udemezue fails to meet the requirements.

In his defense, Udemezue maintained that he followed due process and had submitted the necessary letters to the appropriate authorities before attempting to resume his duties.