Anambra: INEC vows enhanced result management, credible poll

…As Amupitan urges parties to honour Peace Accord

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reaffirmed its total readiness for Saturday’s Governorship Election in Anambra State, assuring improved result management, early deployment of materials and strengthened security across the state.

Speaking on Monday at the signing of the Peace Accord in Awka, INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan SAN restated the Commission’s commitment to delivering a credible, inclusive and transparent exercise, urging candidates and their supporters to translate their signatures on the Peace Accord into genuine commitment to non-violence.

“Let me emphasise that it is not the signatures on this document that guarantee peace; it is the genuine commitment to honouring its provisions,” Amupitan stated.

He warned that any breach of peace could disrupt logistics and undermine the credibility of the process.

The event, organised by the National Peace Committee (NPC), led by former Head of State Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), brought together political party candidates, traditional rulers, security chiefs, civil society leaders, and religious groups, all united in the call for a peaceful and credible election.

Amupitan commended the NPC for extending its peace-building initiative beyond presidential elections to off-cycle governorship polls, noting that the first such exercise outside Abuja was conducted in Edo State in 2020 and has since contributed to peaceful outcomes in subsequent elections.

“As we gather in Anambra just days before another crucial governorship election involving 16 political parties, I assure all stakeholders that INEC remains fully committed to discharging its duties in line with the law, global best practices, and the spirit of the Peace Accord,” he said.

On operational readiness, the INEC Chairman disclosed that over 24,000 personnel will be deployed across 5,718 polling units, 326 ward collation centres, 21 local government collation centres, and the State Collation Centre in Awka. He said logistics have been fine-tuned through extensive engagements with security agencies and transport providers.

“Voters should therefore expect a significant improvement in Election Day logistics. Enhanced result management processes will also be evident,” he affirmed.

According to Amupitan, the final register contains 2,802,790 eligible voters, while the Commission had extended the PVC collection deadline to Sunday, November 2, to encourage maximum voter participation.

Reiterating INEC’s zero tolerance for electoral malpractice, he warned that any individual or group attempting to subvert the will of the people through vote-buying or other illegal acts would be dealt with decisively.

On security, Amupitan announced that the Nigeria Police Force would deploy 45,000 officers, while the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC would contribute 10,250 personnel, alongside other agencies under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

“With the Peace Accord being signed today, the proactive efforts of security agencies, and the valuable contributions of traditional rulers, community and religious leaders, civil society, the media and other stakeholders, we are confident, by God’s grace, that the 2025 Anambra Governorship Election will be peaceful and successful,” the INEC Chairman added.