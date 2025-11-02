Anambra Guber: Soludo banks on Njikoka, Idemili, Nnewi votes

Gov Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has expressed confidence in securing massive support from voters in Njikoka, Idemili South, and Nnewi North as campaigns for the November 8 governorship election draw to a close.

At rallies in the three LGAs, Soludo described his campaign as a divine project driven by the people, commending supporters for organizing and funding local mobilizations independently.

“Four years ago, you voted massively for us. This time, we expect even greater support,” he said in Abagana, Njikoka LGA.

He noted that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) did not require a formal campaign flag-off, citing endorsements from all three senatorial zones.

“Our campaign has reached markets, streets, and communities. Now, we’re going door-to-door to ensure every vote counts,” he said. “We have not won until you cast your votes for us.”

At Ojoto in Idemili South, Soludo hailed residents for their self-funded rally, saying his administration works for ordinary people. He urged massive voter turnout, stressing that collective action was key to sustaining progress in the state.

In Nnewi North, Soludo called on voters to overcome apathy. “Your vote is your voice. We must all participate fully in this election,” he said.

Supporters, including Idemili South Mayor Mrs. Amaka Obi and businessman Chief Ikenna Iyiegbu, pledged to mobilize voters. “We must ensure every vote counts,” Obi said. Community leader Chiemelie Okafor added that support for Soludo represented “an investment in the future of our children.”

APGA Board of Trustees member, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, reaffirmed the party’s commitment to people-oriented governance, urging mass participation. Former lawmaker Chief Dozie Nwankwo described Soludo as a “practical, results-driven leader,”.

while educationist Stella Ogbunigwe and beneficiaries of the One Youth, Two Skills initiative praised his reforms in education and youth empowerment.

Market women leader Mrs. Chinwe Nwobu thanked the governor for ending touting and illegal taxation.

Across the three LGAs, residents expressed enthusiasm for Soludo’s re-election bid, pledging strong voter turnout in the November 8 poll.