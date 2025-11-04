Anambra gov poll: PSC warns against police misconduct, deploys monitors

Argungu

By Kingsley Omonobi

Police Service Commission (PSC) staff monitors have been deployed to the three senatorial zones of Anambra State to monitor police conduct during Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (retd), warned that police officers on electoral duties must exhibit a high level of impartiality and discipline and must ensure that both the electoral officers and the electoral materials are protected.

The PSC Chairman also directed that police operatives on election duty must ensure that a conducive environment is created for the people of Anambra State to vote without hindrance, adding that officers who compromise their rules of engagement will be sanctioned.

DIG Argungu said the Anambra election should be a test case for the police as the nation prepares for the 2027 general elections.

He expressed happiness with the preparations so far put in place by the Anambra State Police Command, especially the State Commissioner, CP Ikioye Orutugu, who, according to reports, has recently visited all the Area Commands and known flash points in the state to underscore the readiness of the police to ensure a free and fair election.

DIG Argungu said the commission will appreciate officers who exhibit professionalism and commitment during the election and would sanction those who are found wanting.

The commission’s staff monitors will operate from the state capital and the three senatorial districts of the state.