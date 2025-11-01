Anambra disowns alleged campaign fund link

Governor Soludo

…warns electorates to be vigilant

Anambra State Government has disowned the information going round on the internet asking electorates in the State to access by clicking a link, a campaign fund allegedly being provided by Soludo Campaign for the upcoming Gubernatorial election.



In a statement, the Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefo, said: “The Anambra State Government wishes to inform the general public that neither the governor nor the government has authorised any campaign or initiative that requires citizens to visit external links or provide personal information in exchange for funds.

“The purported campaign claiming to offer ₦25,000 campaign funds from Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo is therefore fake and should be totally disregarded.

“We urge ndị Anambra and the general public to be vigilant and not engage with suspicious links or provide sensitive information, especially those trying to cash out of Governor Soludo’s great profile.

“Your cyber safety and security are our top priority”.