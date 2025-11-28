Altbank rolls out SME support package at 46th Kano international trade fair

The Alternative Bank (AltBank), Nigeria’s leading Nigerian non-interest bank, has announced a dedicated SME support package at the 46th Kano International Trade Fair (KITF), offering free payment solutions, zero cost digital onboarding and targeted advisory support to traders and entrepreneurs across Northern Nigeria.

The intervention reinforces the Bank’s commitment to using sustainability centred non-interest finance to unlock growth for businesses and strengthen regional commerce.



Kano, widely recognised as one of Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre of Northern Nigeria, continues to serve as a hub for resilience, trade and innovation. AltBank’s participation at this year’s fair is built around a clear goal to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) access the tools, capital and advisory they need to move from survival to sustainable expansion.



Delivering his goodwill message at the fair, Garba Mohammed, Executive Director (North), at The Alternative Bank, described the Bank’s role as one that goes beyond conventional lending.



“At The Alternative Bank we see ourselves as a catalyst for shared prosperity. Hence, we will continue to seek out partnerships that drive growth, uplift individuals, strengthen communities, and unlock the potential of businesses,” said Mohammed, who was represented by The Alternative Bank’s Regional Business Executive (North West 2), Aliyu Wada-Nas.



The fair also featured a special business seminar, organised by the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture (KACCIMA). Convened under theme, ‘Empowering SMEs for Sustainable Development: The Pathway to Inclusive Growth’ the discussions sought to explore key pathways to MSME growth through discussions on economic opportunities, tax reforms, financing options, digital technology, and climate resilience.



During his keynote address at the seminar, Mohammed highlighted the central role of MSMEs in Nigeria’s economic future and called for closer collaboration among stakeholders.



“The nations that lead tomorrow are those that empower their small businesses today. Government, financial institutions, development partners and SMEs can work together to unlock a new era of sustainable and inclusive growth for Kano, for Northern Nigeria and for our country,” he said. “At The Alternative Bank, small businesses are not an afterthought. They sit at the core of our mission to establish Nigeria as a stronghold for international trade and long-term economic resilience.”



SMEs are estimated to account for over 90% of businesses in Nigeria, employ a significant share of the workforce and contribute a substantial portion to the national GDP. Yet many still struggle with limited access to finance, weak infrastructure, digital exclusion and restricted market reach.



Looking to bridge this gap, AltBank has significantly enhanced its support for the segment through a series of impactful initiatives. The Bank recently secured a $15 million facility to boost its capacity for trade and commodity finance, further strengthening its commitment to fostering inclusive economic growth and empowering SMEs across Nigeria.