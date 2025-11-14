Alleged N1.96bn fraud: You’ve case to answer, court to ex-AGF

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA— A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, held that a former acting Accountant-General of the Federation, AGF, Anamekwe Nwabuoku, who is facing a money laundering charge, has a case to answer.

Consequenrly, the court, in a ruling by Justice James Omotosho, fixed November 24, for the erstwhile AGF to open his defence to the allegation that he pilfered about N1.96billion from the national treasury. The court also dismissed a no-case-submission the defendant filed to be discharged and acquitted.

The court held that the proof of evidence before it, as well as the evidence of nine witnesses the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, produced to testify in the matter, established a prima-facie case that would require explanations from the defendant. “The prosecution established sufficient ground for which the defendant must enter his defence to the charge or to offer a rebuttal of some sort.

“This does not mean that this court has found the defendant guilty, but for him to exhaust the opportunity to clear himself. The defendant needs to give some explanations regarding all the exhibits and evidence of witnesses. The right to defend himself is a constitutional one.

“The defendant needs to give evidence regarding his connection with the money he was alleged to have laundered. The court is inclined to give him the opportunity to make some explanations,” Justice Omotosho added.

Following the defendant’s request for an adjournment to enable him to prepare his defence, the court deferred further proceedings till November 24 and 25.

, as well as December 9.