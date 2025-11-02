Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, says he is confident that President Tinubu and his United States counterpart, Donald Trump, will have the opportunity to clarify misunderstandings surrounding recent allegations of a Christian genocide in Nigeria when they meet in the coming days.

Bwala made this known in an excerpt of his interview with the BBC, which he shared via his verified X account on Sunday.

His comment follows growing controversy over President Trump’s remarks accusing the Nigerian government of turning a blind eye to the alleged killing of Christians in the country.

As a result, the US President redesignated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC).

“I believe there’s been a misunderstanding of President Donald Trump’s recent remarks,” Bwala said.

“When the leaders eventually meet, I am confident they will have the opportunity to clarify these issues. There is no genocide taking place in Nigeria; rather, the nation faces serious security challenges that have affected people across all faiths, including Christians.”

He noted that during Trump’s first administration, the United States had supported Nigeria’s counterterrorism efforts through the sale of arms to strengthen the fight against insurgency.

“During President Trump’s first administration, his executive action facilitated the sale of arms to Nigeria to strengthen our fight against insurgency,” Bwala added.

The presidential aide emphasised that while Nigeria values international cooperation in addressing insecurity, any form of foreign intervention must respect the country’s sovereignty.

“Nigeria remains a sovereign nation, and while collaboration with international partners in addressing insecurity is welcome, any form of intervention must respect our sovereignty,” he said.

“It would not be diplomatically appropriate for the United States to take unilateral action without engagement and consent from the Nigerian government.”

Bwala’s statement comes after he earlier announced that President Tinubu would meet with President Trump to discuss the allegations, which have drawn international attention following the U.S. president’s decision to redesignate Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” over alleged religious persecution.

