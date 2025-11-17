Alleged forgery: Court hears motion seeking prosecution of FCTA Land director

The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed Nov. 26 to hear a motion seeking an order compelling the police to investigate and prosecute Mr Chijioke Nwankwoeze over alleged certificate forgery.

Nwankwoeze, a Director of Lands Administration, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), is accused of presenting a forged Ordinary National Diploma (OND) certificate from Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

Justice Ekerete Akpan fixed the date following a motion ex parte filed by the applicant, the Incorporated Trustees of Dependable Patriots for Nation Building and Transformation Initiative.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2050/2025, was dated and filed on Sept. 26 by its team of lawyers led by Abdulkabir Badmos.

The applicant had sued the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and Mr Nwankwoeze Williamson Chijioke as the 1st to 3rd defendants, respectively.

It sought two reliefs, including an order of mandamus compelling the 1st and 2nd defendants to investigate and prosecute the 3rd defendant for the allegations of forgery of the statement of result of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

It alleged that the 3rd defendant used the said certificate in gaining employment in the civil service of the federation.

It also sought an order granting leave to the applicant to serve the originating motion on notice, hearing notices and other subsequent processes in the case on the 3rd defendant by substituted means.

The initiative prayed the court to allow the service of the court documents on the officials in the Office of the Director of Lands Administration, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), No. 4, Peace Drive, Central Business District, Abuja.

Giving 10 arguments, the lawyer said the initiative is a not-for-profit organisation registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) under the relevant laws.

Badmos said part of the objectives of the registration of the initiative is the struggle for the upholding of justice, the fight against corruption and the promotion of accountability and transparency in public offices.

He said the plaintiff had written a letter to the I-G and NPF, requesting investigations into the allegations of submission of a forged/fake statement of result by Nwankwoeze to gain employment in the civil service of the federation.

“The plaintiff had provided the 1st and 2nd defendants with the requisite documentary evidence that discloses triable offences under the relevant laws, but the 1st and 2nd defendants have failed to act to date.

“The 1st and 2nd defendants have the statutory role of investigation and prosecution of offences under the Police Act, 2020, including the allegations of forgery alleged against the 3rd defendant herein,” he said.

According to him, forgery or presentation of fake documents to procure an undue advantage is a serious offence in our country, and prosecutory agencies shouldn’t be seen to be shielding public officers from prosecution.

The lawyer said unless the court compels the I-G and NPF to investigate and prosecute Nwankwoeze, they would continue to look away from these grave allegations.

Badmos said there is a reasonable cause to believe that service of the processes on Nwankwoeze’s office would bring the existence of the suit to his attention.

The lawyer, who said the court has the vires to compel the I-G and police to perform their statutory duty, said it is in the interest of justice and good governance to grant the application.

In the affidavit in support of the ex parte motion, deposed to by the Executive Secretary of the initiative, Comrade Emmanuel Nwosu, he alleged that Nwankwoeze had used the forged result to gain admission into Federal Polytechnic, Oko, in Anambra.

Nwosu said the organisation receives anonymous tip-offs and whistle-blowers’ petitions notifying it of any perceived corrupt practices going on in an arm of the Nigerian government.

He said in one of those tip-offs, the organisation was reliably informed that the 3rd defendant had forged a statement of result dated 16th Jan., 1997, in respect of the award of a Diploma in Architectural Technology.

He alleged that the certificate was purportedly from Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, to gain employment in the civil service of the federation.

According to Nwosu, a copy of the said statement of result is attached and marked as “Exhibit C”.

He further alleged that Nwankwoeze had used the fake result to gain admission into Federal Polytechnic, Oko, in Anambra.

“That the applicant had on Jan. 15 instructed its solicitors, Ike, Ike & Associates, to write to the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, seeking confirmation or otherwise of the statement of result being paraded by the 3rd defendant.

“That in reply to the said solicitors’ letter, the Deputy Registrar, Exams and Records of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, confirmed that the said statement of result is FAKE.

“A copy of the registrar’s letter dated 12th March, 2025, is attached and marked as ‘Exhibit D,’” he said.

He said against this background, the organisation wrote a letter to the I-G and NPF, “requesting investigations into the allegations of use and submission of forged/fake statements of result against the 3rd defendant.”

He said all requisite documentary evidence had been provided to the I-G and police, but nothing had happened.

Nwosu, who said the police have the statutory role of investigation and prosecution of offences under the various laws, said there is no alternative legal remedy available to the applicants in the circumstances of the case.

He said he knew as a fact that Nwankwoeze is a public officer and the current occupier of the office of the Director, Lands Administration, FCTA, and by the protocol and practice in his office, he does not receive processes meant for him personally.

He said it would be in the interest of justice to grant the leave to apply for an order of mandamus against the I-G and NPF in the court.

“That a grant of this application will not prejudice the defendants, who still have an opportunity to defend the action as they may deem fit,” he said.