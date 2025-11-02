Alleged Christian Genocide: Oba Akiolu faults Trump’s claims

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, has strongly criticised the President of the United States, Donald Trump, over his claim that Christians are being killed in Nigeria.

Akiolu described the comment as incorrect and capable of creating unnecessary tension, insisting such remarks misrepresent Nigeria’s reality and unfairly portray the nation.

Speaking on Sunday at his palace after marking his 82nd birthday, the traditional ruler said that Nigerians of different faiths had coexisted peacefully for decades.

He noted that both Christians and Muslims share common communities, celebrations, and challenges, reinforcing unity despite occasional security issues.

According to him, criminal activities and terrorism in parts of the country are not directed at any religion but are acts of misguided individuals and groups.

He appealed to international leaders to verify information before issuing official statements, stressing that careless comments can damage Nigeria’s global image.

The traditional ruler stated that national unity remains essential, warning that Nigeria cannot afford internal division at a critical period of economic and security reforms.

He urged Nigerians to maintain peaceful coexistence and avoid allowing religion, ethnicity, or politics to create unnecessary conflict.

Akiolu also renewed his longstanding call for Lagos to be granted special recognition because of its huge population and central role in Nigeria’s economy.

He said the city had served as an economic powerhouse since the colonial era and continues to shoulder national responsibilities that demand federal support.

The Oba encouraged government-led urban renewal on Lagos Island but cautioned that original residents must not be displaced during redevelopment efforts.

He expressed concern about the growing decline in sanitation across Lagos and called for a revival of regular house-to-house environmental inspections.

Akiolu said such inspections existed in the past and promoted discipline, hygiene, and civic responsibility among residents.

He advised political officeholders to avoid greed and the misuse of public funds, warning that they will answer to God and future generations.

The traditional ruler emphasised that honesty, discipline, transparency, and accountability are necessary virtues for meaningful national progress.

He urged Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying signs of the Renewed Hope Agenda are beginning to emerge.

Akiolu also expressed hope that future generations will uphold values of kindness, integrity, truthfulness, and fairness, which he considers central to leadership and humanity.

